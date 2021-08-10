Why Global Eco Army? Our Planet is facing many Environmental challenges, where not one Country or group of Countries could mitigate alone. We need a Global Eco Army, which has as the main goal to seek the participation and involvement of each and every Country without exception. Having all Countries participating in creating solutions to the problems we face today, we will all be able to take, the necessary actions to clean up our rivers, lakes, oceans, air and soil pollution.
Website: globalecoarmy.org
Sponsored by: WFTS