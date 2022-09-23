Watch Now
Global Citizen Festival Happening This Weekend, Calling for an End to Poverty

This weekend, some of the world's biggest stars are joining forces to help end extreme poverty and honor the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival.
Posted at 10:15 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 10:15:31-04

Global Citizen Co-Founder and CEO, Hugh Evans, joins us with the details.

The Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW will air Sunday, September 25 at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Performers on the Central Park stage will include Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía with more to be announced. Global Citizen Festival: NYC will be hosted by actor, producer, author, and Global Citizen Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Marking the 65th anniversary of Ghana’s independence and the 20th anniversary of the African Union, Accra’s iconic Black Star Square will see live performances from Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and TEMS with more to be announced.

Global Citizen Festival calls for world leaders to empower girls, close the climate finance gap, alleviate the global food crisis, and relieve crushing debts NOW.

Since it began lighting up Central Park’s Great Lawn in 2012, the Global Citizen Festival has become the world’s longest-running global campaign calling for an end to extreme poverty that unites millions of voices, amplified by the world’s biggest artists, demanding world leaders take action NOW.

For More information, head to GlobalCitizen.org.

