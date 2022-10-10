Glazer Children's Museum Opens New Bilingual Exhibit

Watch Now
Posted at 10:25 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 10:25:31-04

The Glazer Children’s Museum just opened a new exhibit called AlegreMENTE | Happy Brain, where visitors celebrate loving, playful connections together in a whimsical forest full of families of all kinds, both human and animal!

AlegreMENTE is fully bilingual and is the museum's first Spanish-First exhibit. It encourages early vocabulary in both English and Spanish and provides information on early childhood brain development for caregivers.

It is open through January 1 and is included in museum admission or membership.

For more information, head to GlazerMuseum.org/AlegreMENTE.

