Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant π. Pi Day is observed on March 14 since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant digits of π. Our friends at the Glazer Children's Museum are celebrating Pi Day in a BIG WAY! They are hosting a virtual Pi Day fundraising event. To help the cause Carley and Natalie participated in the Pi Challenge. Check out their videos!

And to learn more about how you can get involved, visit the Glazer Children's Museum website.