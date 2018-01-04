Glazer Children's Museum celebrates Gasparilla!

Mutiny at the Museum! Arrrrrgh you ready for a pirate invasion? The Glazer Children's Museum is celebrating Tampa's Gasparilla heritage all January!



But the party doesn't stop there as other Gasparilla themed events take center stage. Gasparilla Kids Film Series - in partnership with the Gasparilla Onternational Film Festival - will include special events and activities throughout the year, kicking off with a free outdoor screening of the classic family film, The Sandlot, this February..

And the Gasparilla Music Festival Kids Fest is coming on March 11. We are the kids stage for GMF with free admission all day, special musical performances, an instrument petting zoo, and more! We are excited to announce our headling act is the Imagination Movers!

For more information on events and memberships go to glazermuseum.org