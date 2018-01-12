On the first of every year, millions of Americans make a New Year’s resolution that they likely won’t keep. Despite the ritual’s repeated failings, we keep trying.However, studies show that setting New Year’s resolutions as a family can increase your chances achieving them by 85 percent compared to doing it on your own. Wellness resolutions set as a family offer support, hold you accountable, and are more fun when done together!



Giuliana and Bill Rancic join us to inspire Americans to set resolutions with their families. The Rancics reveal their family’s resolutions for 2018 and offer tips on the best way to stick with them all year long!

