Gingerbread House Decorating Party Helping Families Break the Cycle of Poverty

A festive community event is happening this week that's focused on raising awareness, resources, and helping to change the cycle of generational poverty... plus - it celebrates the tradition of holiday gingerbread houses!

The Home Sweet Home Gingerbread House Decorating Party is happening this Thursday, December 1 at the Belleview Inn from 10am-1pm.

Funds raised from the event support single moms participating in The Salvation Army's Pathway of Hope initiative to break the generational cycle of crisis and enable a path out of poverty. By positively influencing the lives of parents, The Salvation Army helps create better living conditions for children.

This event began in 2020 with the ultimate goal of connecting primarily women, though all are welcome, from North Pinellas County to The Salvation Army and creating an awareness of families who want to become self-sufficient.

For more information or to purchase a spot for the Home Sweet Home Gingerbread House Decorating Party, visit SalvationArmyClearwater.org.