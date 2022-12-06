Watch Now
Gifts Your Loved Ones Will Be Sure to Remember

We've got some gift ideas your loved ones will be sure to remember.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 10:53:30-05

If you're wondering what to get that special person in your life for the holiday, look no further. Lifestyle and beauty expert Milly Almodovar has us covered with some gifts that they’ll be sure to remember.

For more information, check out:

  • Partida Tequila - $42.99 at TotalWine.com
  • Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit - $62 at Sephora.com
  • Olaplex Best of Bond Builders Kit - $56 at Salons Nationwide
  • Carolina Herrera 3-PC Good Girl Eau De Parfum Holiday Gift Set - $133 at Macys.com
  • Holiday Gifts from JC Penney Beauty - Available at Select JC Penney Stores and JCP.com
