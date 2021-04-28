Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Gifts to help Mom feel Special on Mother's Day

items.[0].videoTitle
Mom approved Mother's Day Gifts
Posted at 10:13 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 10:13:10-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares gifts for Mother’s Day that will make mom feel special!

Ferrero Rocher is a multi-layered combination of a luscious creamy filling within a delicate crisp wafer, all enveloped in milk chocolate and crunchy hazelnuts pieces with a whole hazelnut at its center.

The one-stop-shop for everything you need for a creative Mother's Day, Michaels is offering free DIY classes to help inspire a gift for mom, or teach you a new craft to make with mom. Visit Michaels.com/Classes for more details.

Minted is the destination for fresh, personalized gift ideas that are crowd-sourced from a diverse, global marketplace of independent artists.

Treat mom to a delicious Mother's Day meal with Dorot Gardens Flash Frozen Herbs & Spices.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Sponsored by LS Media.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com