Gifts for the Bourbon Enthusiast: Woodford Reserve, Williams Sonoma Team Up

We have some great holiday suggestions for the bourbon enthusiast in your life. Woodford Reserve and Williams Sonoma have teamed up to help you create some easy cocktails to enjoy at home.
Posted at 10:04 AM, Dec 15, 2022
The companies collaborated to bring iconic flavors and specialty drinks together for an easy, at-home cocktail. Flavors available include Old Fashioned, Whiskey Sour, Spiced Apple, Spire, and Mint Julep. New this holiday season are Maple Old Fashioned and Spiced Cherry Old Fashioned.

Another new offering from Woodford Reserve and Williams Sonoma is their 8 Day of Spirit Advent Calendar. Hidden behind each window are individual portions of artisanal mixers and barrel-aged bitters from the mixology experts at Woodford Reserve. This is the perfect gift for the upcoming Holiday season for bourbon lovers and the option to try different cocktails.

Both are available at Williams Sonoma stores across the U.S. and online at Williams-Sonoma.com.

