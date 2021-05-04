Watch
Gifts for Mother's Day with Limor Suss

Great Gift ideas for Mother's Day
Posted at 9:53 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 09:53:59-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares great gift ideas for Mother’s Day.

Celebrate the Super Mom in your life with Baked by Melissa bite-size cupcakes wrapped in a limited edition Super Mom gift box.

Find everything you need for an extra special Mother’s Day at JCPenney and JCP.com.

Make Mom a Mother’s Day Meal with Dorot Gardens.

Gift mom the Jennifer Lopez Promise Fragrance this Mother's Day with a pink and gold handbag when you spend $55 or more from the Jennifer Lopez Promise Collection, available exclusively at Ulta.

Help mom elevate her morning and night brushing routine with Hello Products Good Morning + Good Night Fluoride-Free Toothpastes, the fastest growing natural oral care brand in the U.S.!

