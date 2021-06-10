Watch
Gifts for Dad this Father's Day

Posted at 9:15 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 09:15:35-04

Father’s Day is quickly approaching and it’s sometimes difficult to find that special gift for Dad. Luckily for us, our friend Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is joining us to give us some tips on what to get Dad for his special day.

To catch up with Josh and see some of his other ideas, follow him on Instagram @JoshyMcB.

Products featured in the segment:

Febreze Air Wood- Target/Walmart/Etc

2. Homeworx Candles- Homeworx.Shop

3. Nautica Oceans- Amazon.com

4. Nest New York Wall Diffuser Set- NestNewYork.com

