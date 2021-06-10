Gifts for Dad this Father's Day

Father’s Day is quickly approaching and it’s sometimes difficult to find that special gift for Dad. Luckily for us, our friend Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is joining us to give us some tips on what to get Dad for his special day.

Products featured in the segment:

Febreze Air Wood- Target/Walmart/Etc

2. Homeworx Candles- Homeworx.Shop

3. Nautica Oceans- Amazon.com

4. Nest New York Wall Diffuser Set- NestNewYork.com

