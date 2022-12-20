Gifting & Hosting Tips: Adding a Little 'Yay' to the Holiday Season

The holiday season is here as partygoers and consumers alike make time to celebrate with friends and loved ones. In fact, trend experts predict robust spending and larger gatherings over the coming weeks.

Consumer spending points to an overall holiday bonanza with the average shopper planning to spend more than $800 this season. Shopping online continues to reign supreme in 2022, with Adobe predicting 2.5% growth in online sales now through December 31. Discounts are expected to hit record highs for popular categories such as tech-based gadgets, clothing, and toys.

As for those tackling a holiday hosting gig, it starts with community, comradery, and lots of delicious food. Planning the perfect holiday menu often begins with tasty snacks and appetizers. However, it’s the company that tops all lists. Recent surveys reveal most Americans plan to travel and spend time with friends and family this holiday season.

Meaghan Murphy, author of Your Fully Charged Life and Lifestyle Expert, joins us with some tips to help enrich any holiday festivity.