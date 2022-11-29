Gift Ideas or Products to Get Yourself Holiday-Ready

If you're looking for the perfect gift or want to get yourself holiday-ready, lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joins us with some great gift ideas for the beauty lovers in your life!
Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid
- Cold temperatures no longer have to be synonymous with dry, flaky skin thanks to the Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid.
- Formulated with Hyaluronic Acid known for its capacity to attract and retain water, the Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash infuses moisture 10 layers deep to help hydrate the skin throughout the day without leaving a coated feel and it’s approved by the Skin Health Alliance, so you know it’s a good choice.
amika smooth talker double agent smooth + shine routine set
- This set has everything you need for a blowout - wash, treat, prep, style, and refresh all in one bundle.
- This set includes amika’s double agent 2-in-1 blow dryer + straightening brush plus FREE full-size perk-up dry shampoo and 4 travel-size wash + style products: the Kure bond repair shampoo and conditioner, flash instant shine mask and the wizard silicone-free detangling primer.
Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant, Real Coconut & Secret Weightless Dry Spray
- The Secret Weightless Dry Spray provides 48 hours of sweat and odor protection and goes on with an instantly dry feel - no waxes, no alcohol, and no residue. It's available in Wild Rose, Vanilla, Waterlily, and White Peach.
- The Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant Collection offers 48-hour odor protection and helps eliminate odor instead of just masking it. With 3x more odor fighters than the leading aluminum-free deodorant, this motion and moisture-activated deodorant works hard when you need it most.
Fragrance to gift or wear: Clean Reserve Skin
- This is a bestseller! Clean Reserve is a cozy scent that features creamy Madagascar vanilla for a soft, subtle cozy musk vibe perfect for the holidays.
- It's from Clean Beauty Collective Inc, an eco-conscious and sustainable brand whose mission is to deliver prestige beauty collections that are simple, trusted, and conscious.
Bring the spa home: Infrared Sauna Blanket
- Bring the spa into your home, and on the go, with higherDOSE's best-selling infrared sauna blanket.
- It Helps detoxify your system, improve sleep, reduce inflammation, and burn calories passively. A workout without a workout!
To find details on all of these great beauty ideas head to @momhint on Instagram