Gift Ideas for Your Kids, Whether They're Young or Older

You might be struggling to find the perfect gift for your kids. Whether they're young or old, lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joins us with great ideas that bring both fun and games under your tree.
LEGO NINJAGO The Crystal King | Ages 9+ | $79.99
- Kids can enjoy playing out gripping scenes from the NINJAGO: Crystallized TV series with LEGO NINJAGO The Crystal King playset.
- The Crystal King comes in the form of a Centaur creature with 4 legs, 2 arms, a pair of wings, a large sword, and a platform in the chest to attach a minifigure.
- Available at LEGO.com and LEGO Stores.
Tongues Out! Game | $21.99
- This game is an educational game that teaches taking turns, matching colors, counting, and memory.
- It comes with 12 adorable little squishy pugs! Kids will love to play with them and tell stories.
- Find at your local toy store or Barnes & Nobles, and on various websites including Amazon.
Masingo X6 Black Karaoke Machine | $549.99
- It’s a magic sing-along for every fiesta on the best karaoke machine for adults and kids!
- This strapping speaker karaoke machine travels by carry strap, while the tablet locks into place for secure transport.
- Change your voice with ‘Magic Mode.’ Choose from 4 amusing options: Chipmunk, Monster, Man, or Woman.
- Available at Masingo.com and Amazon
Crayola Ultimate Light Board
- Celebrate this holiday in LIGHTS!
- The Crayola Ultimate Light Board lets you create amazing art and display it in a big, bold way. Draw your masterpiece with the included Gel FX markers, turn it on, and watch your holiday design shine bright with the built-in LEDs.
- Available at shop.crayola.com
