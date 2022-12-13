Gift Ideas for the Whole Family

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins us to share a few gifting ideas with something for the whole family.

Quilling Card offers Verified Fair Trade quilled greeting cards handcrafted by highly skilled artisans using the intricate paper art form of quilling.

This Christmas there are over 100 ways you can choose to share joy through World Vision’s Gift Catalog at worldvision.org. Give a gift, Change a life.

With nearly 100 retail stores, Johnson Fitness & Wellness is the largest specialty fitness retailer in the U.S., offering fitness equipment for every body, budget, space, and fitness goal. To learn more, visit johnsonfitness.com.

The new iHome PlayGlow+ Speaker will have the party going all day and night! It's a rechargeable color-changing Bluetooth speaker.