Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Gift Ideas for Kids of All Ages This Holiday Season

The holiday shopping season is upon us! For some help selecting that perfect gift for kids of all ages, we're going straight to the expert.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 10:40:33-05

The holiday shopping season is upon us! For some help selecting that perfect gift for kids of all ages, we're going straight to the expert.

Child development specialist and parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi, joins us with her top picks for kids.

For more information, visit:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com