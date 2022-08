Giant African land snails have been found in Pasco County and are causing harm to the local habitat. Dr. Whitney Elmore, the director of UF/IFAS Extension Pasco County, joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to explain more about the invasive species.

If you see a snail that you believe is a giant African land snail, please contact our Division of Plant Industry helpline at 1-888-397-1517 and do not attempt to touch or capture yourself.