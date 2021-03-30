Menu

Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Giant Adventure: "Van Gogh Alive" at the Dali Museum

items.[0].videoTitle
Giant Adventure: Van Gogh Alive
Posted at 9:46 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 09:46:36-04

"Van Gogh Alive" is unlike anything you have ever seen at the Dalí Museum. The 40-minute multi-sensory exhibition uses 35 projectors, state-of-the-art sound and more than 3,000 images to tell the story of the Dutch post-impressionist's artistic life. Zack Perry with Taste and See Tampa Bay takes us inside the exhibit.

The show runs through April 11, 2021. It is included with a general admissions ticket, but reservations are required.

For more information on "Van Gogh Alive," click here.

Zack also gives us a look at Lido Key and its natural beauty right here in the Tampa Bay Area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com