Giant Adventure: Kiteboarding

Giant Adventure takes us Kiteboarding down near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Teyonna Edwards with Taste and See Tampa Bay shows us why this sport is gaining popularity across the Bay Area.
Posted at 9:36 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 09:36:17-04
