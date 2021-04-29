Watch
Giant Adventure: Exploring Anclote Key

Giant Adventure Explores Anclote Key
Posted at 10:10 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 10:10:53-04

Located three miles off the coast of Tarpon Springs, you can find one of Florida's most remote state parks.

Giant Adventure's Zack Perry from Taste and See Tampa Bay takes us to Anclote Key Preserve State Park, which is only reachable by private boat or ferry service.

Four barrier islands make up the state park - Anclote Key, North Anclote Bar, South Anclote Bar and Three Rooker Island.

There are no provisions offered on the island, so be prepared to bring your own water and supplies.

Find more information at Taste and See Tampa Bay.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

