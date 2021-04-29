Giant Adventure: Exploring Anclote Key

Located three miles off the coast of Tarpon Springs, you can find one of Florida's most remote state parks.

Giant Adventure's Zack Perry from Taste and See Tampa Bay takes us to Anclote Key Preserve State Park, which is only reachable by private boat or ferry service.

Four barrier islands make up the state park - Anclote Key, North Anclote Bar, South Anclote Bar and Three Rooker Island.

There are no provisions offered on the island, so be prepared to bring your own water and supplies.

Find more information at Taste and See Tampa Bay.

