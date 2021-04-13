Giant Adventure: Bunker Hill Vineyard & Winery

If you're looking for unique fruit and vegetable wines that happen to be vegan-friendly, this local winery is just for you.

Giant Adventure takes us to Bunker Hill Vineyard & Winery where they produce quality unfiltered wines in a green and sustainable way. Guests can stop by for wine tastings and learn about Bunker Hill's wine-making process. You'll find more than just traditional red and white wine here—try flavors like strawberry, pineapple, dandelion flower petal, jalapeno, cherry tomato, sweet potato, bamboo, coffee wine, tea wine, and more.

Learn more on their website, http://www.bunkerhillvineyard.com/

