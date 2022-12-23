Watch Now
Getting to Know USF's New Head Coach

Ringing in a new era for USF Football! The Bulls hired Alex Golesh, the sixth head coach in USF football history.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 10:05:08-05

He's the son of immigrant parents and worked his way through the collegiate coaching ranks by helping to generate major turnarounds at four programs. He helped Tennessee, Iowa State, Illinois, and Toledo return from down years to great success.

Golesh is nationally recognized as a top recruiter. He had 17 days to organize his first staff and recruit his first 16 players to USF on NCAA Early Signing Day on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Season football tickets can be reserved at USFBullsTix.com or call 1-800-GoBulls.

