Getting Ready for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete with Last Year's Winner

Next weekend, the 19th annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, presented by RP Funding, returns to the downtown streets and waterfront.

We catch up with last year's winner, Scott McLaughlin, who will be returning again this year! He's a rising star in INDYCAR. The 2022 St. Pete race was his first career win, then went on to win two more races, and finished fourth in the championship.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding runs from March 3-5.

For more information, visit GPStPete.com.