Getting ready for Summer Barbecues with Dr. BBQ

Dr. BBQ
Posted at 8:55 AM, May 21, 2021
With summer right around the corner, we're getting our grills out and getting ready for our annual summer BBQ's! Who better to talk barbecue with than the Doctor himself! Ray Lampe, aka Dr. BBQ is here, along with the executive chef at Dr. BBQ's Dani DeMarzo to talk about how they do BBQ at the restaurant and give tips for you to use at home!

Business Address: 1101 1st Ave. S St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Website: https://drbbqs.com

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/drbbqs/

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

