Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Get your Avocado Glow on Just in Time for Game Day

Avocados from Mexico has partnered with Pantone to bring a one-of-a-kind color to life!
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 10:35:57-05

Avocados from Mexico has partnered with Pantone to bring a one-of-a-kind color to life!

The new limited-edition Avocado Glow collection includes a throw pillow, wallpaper, apron, oven mitts, a set of coasters, a guacamole bowl, and a serving tray.

Chef and PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE star Pati Jinich joins us with all things avocados, expert tips, and must-have guac recipes. Plus the details on how a few lucky consumers will have the chance to win the new line just in time for their Big Game viewing party.

For more information, visit AvocadosFromMexico.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com