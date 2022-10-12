Watch Now
Get the Most Bang for Your Holiday Travel Buck

We are in mid-October and that means the holidays are just around the corner. We're telling you about a great way to get the most bang for your holiday travel buck.
We are in mid-October and that means the holidays are just around the corner.

Our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom is here to tell us about a great way to get the most bang for your holiday travel buck.

For more information, head to Hopper.com.

