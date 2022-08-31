Get Ready for the Bucs Season Opener at TradeWinds Island Resort

The TradeWinds Island Resort is hosting a celebration, getting ready for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to kick off their season on September 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.

It's called the Bucs Beach Bash, happening September 9-11. It's full of free concerts, fun activities for the whole family, lots of delicious food and more! All of the events are free.

Executive Chef Jon Hilton from RumFish Grill joins us to give us a preview of what you can expect.

For more information, head to TradewindsResort.com/BeachBash.