Get Prepared for Hurricane Season Now

Everyone could use a break from disasters, but with early predictions of an above-average hurricane season, being prepared well in advance is the next best thing.

Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1 and experts are already predicting another above-average hurricane season this year. As a result, the National Hurricane Center will start alerting to tropical storms earlier this year, on May 15. Experts say you shouldn’t wait until you’re in “the cone” of a storm threat to shore up your emergency supplies. From critical basics like flashlights, tie-downs and batteries to properly using a generator, and personal matters like extra baby or pet food and prescriptions, now is the time to get started on your preparedness checklist.

Dave White from The Home Depot is available to discuss storm readiness

