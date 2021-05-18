Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Get Prepared for Hurricane Season Now

items.[0].videoTitle
Preparing Hurricane Kits at Home Depot
Posted at 8:51 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 08:51:39-04

Everyone could use a break from disasters, but with early predictions of an above-average hurricane season, being prepared well in advance is the next best thing.

Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1 and experts are already predicting another above-average hurricane season this year. As a result, the National Hurricane Center will start alerting to tropical storms earlier this year, on May 15. Experts say you shouldn’t wait until you’re in “the cone” of a storm threat to shore up your emergency supplies. From critical basics like flashlights, tie-downs and batteries to properly using a generator, and personal matters like extra baby or pet food and prescriptions, now is the time to get started on your preparedness checklist.

Dave White from The Home Depot is available to discuss storm readiness

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com