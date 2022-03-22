Get Piggy With It!

The kings and queens of pig shows are back! Catch new episodes streaming Wednesdays on discovery+. The fan-favorite series, PIG ROYALTY, returns and this time the buckles are off as the competition (and drama!) reach unparalleled heights. The Rihn and the Balero family rivalry continues to boil while Balero protegee, Nugget, and Rihn-coach, Tyler, question their allegiances. A mud-bath storm is headed towards these two families with reputations and thousands of dollars on the line, but as always, the drama behind the scenes is as Texas-sized as the competition in the ring. In the all-new season of PIG ROYALTY, the notorious family rivalries of team Balero and team Rihn make a squealing return and each team has something to prove as these ‘pig’ time personalities go head-to-head.

After the intensity of last year’s show season, Team Rihn is ready to get back in the ring with Jody and Josh Rihn’s son, Kannen, at the forefront. While trying to bulk up on buckles and redemption, the Rihns are also birthing baby pigs in hopes of revamping their business and increasing their breeding operations to form the ultimate champions.

On the other side of the arena, Team Balero, led by the fearless matriarch of a pig-winning dynasty, Michelle Bolero, isn’t going home without a fight… and some buckles. This season, the competition takes an unexpected turn as team Balero experiences a shocking betrayal when the star of their team, Nugget, begins entertaining offers from other teams.

