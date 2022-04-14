Get Outside and Get Walking!

Spring is here, weather is nice, sunshine will be very common, so you might be wondering: what type of activities will be best to enjoy the outdoors this spring season?

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy’s (RTC), the nation’s largest trail advocacy organization, is encouraging Americans to kick off the spring trail season on Celebrate Trails Day, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022, by getting outside and being active on their favorite trails.

Celebrate Trails Day [railstotrails.org] is an annual celebration of the nation’s trails and the benefits they bring to our health and well-being. S