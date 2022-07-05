Get out on the water this summer!

June is Great Outdoors Month, and as we head into the 4th of July weekend, you may be looking for staycation or weekend plans that account for the reality of inflation without sacrificing comfort. Much like Uber and Airbnb, the ‘sharing economy’ isn’t lost on the boating industry. In fact, the industry has seen tremendous growth over the last two years, and for the second consecutive year, the number of first-time boat buyers has surpassed 415,000 – levels the industry hasn’t seen since 2007. Those owners can offset the cost of boat ownership by listing their boat for rent – and that option has seen triple digit growth since the start of 2022.

Even if you’re not ready for boat ownership, you could opt to explore life on the water with everything from boat rentals to unique on-the-water experiences thanks to the peer-to-peer boat rental marketplace Boatsetter, Discover everything from a wake boat for wake surfing to a relaxing sunset cruise on a pontoon with family or significant other, a bass fishing set-up, or even your best friend’s bachelor/ette party.

For more information visit boatsetter.com