Get Ahead of Your Holiday Shopping with These Gift Ideas

Now is the time to get ahead of your holiday shopping, so our Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss joins us with some early gifting ideas.

Minted offers unique holiday cards, all designed by its global community of over 16,000 independent artists who you support with every purchase.

LeapFrog’s My Pal Scout Smarty Paws™ makes the perfect friend for little ones with touch-sensitive paws that engage in playful surprises, mindfulness exercises, silly reactions, music, games, and more.

Leading tabletop games company Nutt Heads has a really fun line-up of family games guaranteed to bring laughter to your house this holiday season:



Kids Against Maturity is an award-winning fill-in-the-blank game that’ll have the whole family cracking up with age-appropriate jokes for the kids and witty innuendos for the adults.

Joke King is a hilarious create-your-own comic strip card game that gets preteens and teens super engaged and out of their phones.

Paco Sako is a unique take on chess where the pieces hug and form unions instead of leaving the board. It's like peace chess!

You can find all these at Target.com and NuttHeads.com [nuttheads.com].

The Eucerin Daily Hydration Gel Cream provides immediate and all-day hydration with a unique gel texture, and the Eucerin Advanced Repair PM Scented Night Lotion helps strengthen the skin’s protective barrier while you sleep and is clinically proven to calm dry skin. Eucerin products are available at CVS.