Gerard Bulter Talks About His New Action Movie 'PLANE,' in Theaters Now

We talk with Gerard Butler in the new white-knuckle action movie PLANE.

He plays a pilot saving his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island - only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning.

When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person he can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI.

In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare’s help and will learn there’s more to Gaspare than meets the eye.

