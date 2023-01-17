Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Gerard Bulter Talks About His New Action Movie 'PLANE,' in Theaters Now

We talk with Gerard Butler in the new white-knuckle action movie PLANE. He plays a pilot saving his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 10:06:41-05

We talk with Gerard Butler in the new white-knuckle action movie PLANE.

He plays a pilot saving his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island - only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning.

When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person he can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI.

In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare’s help and will learn there’s more to Gaspare than meets the eye.

PLANE is in theaters now, click here for showtimes near you.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com