GENYOUth Dedicated to Creating Healthier School Communities

A recent survey from GENYOUth, a leading non-profit dedicated to creating healthier school communities, found that 73% of school nutritionists are concerned about child hunger in the coming school year. With the pandemic putting even more pressure on schools to deliver daily nutrition to tens of millions of students, we are joined by Alexis Glick, CEO of GENYOUth, to discuss the survey results and how you can help schools right here in Tampa Bay feed local students.
FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: GENYOUTHNOW.ORG
Paid for by GENYOUth