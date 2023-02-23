Genexa Provides Clean, Effective Infants’ and Kids’ Pain and Fever Reducers

Parents everywhere are struggling to find pain and fever medicine for their children amidst the nationwide shortage of pediatric analgesics.

As a result, Genexa, the first and only clean medicine company that makes OTC medicines for the entire family, has been approached by major retailers asking for more of its pediatric acetaminophen products to meet the increased demand that cannot be fulfilled by other brands.

Genexa's Infants' and Kids' Pain & Fever medicines are made with the same effective acetaminophen as Children's Tylenol, but are free of all artificial fillers including dyes, artificial sweeteners, and artificial preservatives.

As fierce advocates for clean medicine, the brand is experiencing unprecedented growth due to increased demand and short supply from competitors.

Available in 60,000 storefronts in the US, Genexa is working with its retail partners and pediatricians across the country to call attention to the options consumers have with Genexa's clean acetaminophen products. Genexa's medicines do not use conventional, chemically derived inactive ingredients which are in high demand right now, allowing them to easily ramp up supply and deliver medicines people need most right now.

