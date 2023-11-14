Genetic Testing Can Help Get the Answers You Need to Your Family Health History

Thanksgiving is a day filled with food, football, and conversations with family. While you and your loved ones spend time together safely this Thanksgiving, consider talking about your family health history.

However, we all know that family dynamics can make any conversation tough – and one about family health history can be even more difficult.

More than half (55%) of respondents to a recent Myriad Genetics Cancer Risk survey of women said that it’s important to know their cancer risk for “peace of mind.” Yet, 20% of women say they don’t talk about health issues in their family.

This has potentially life-threatening consequences. Patients with a family history of breast, ovarian, uterine, or colorectal cancer may have a higher risk of developing these cancers.

Getting answers to these questions may qualify you for genetic hereditary cancer testing, which can help people and their clinicians determine if they are at an increased risk of developing specific types of cancer.

This Thanksgiving, and all holiday season, you can encourage people to talk, ask some questions, and maybe save some lives! It could be the greatest gift.

For more information, visit Myriad.com/KnowYourHistory.