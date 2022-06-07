Gaylord Palms is celebrating its "Summer of More!" with family-friendly special events themed to "Pirates & Princesses." Special events include musical shows, a themed scavenger hunt, a Pirate-themed pop-up bar with new cocktails and mocktails, an interactive Escape Room experience with a live character, a nightly light show, and plenty of sharable photo opportunities along the Captains Quarters Trail. Summer of More! special events run through Sept. 5.

Guests staying at Gaylord Palms during the Summer of More! can also beat the heat in Cypress Springs Water Park, the resort's on-site, 3-acre water park. The water park, an exclusive amenity for overnight guests, has 7 water slides, two pools, an "action river attraction," a multi-level water playground for kids, "Dive-In Movies" on a giant video wall, a FlowRider surf simulator, hot tubs and more. Guests can also reserve priority seating, Day Beds and private cabanas.

Gaylord Palms features a soaring, 4.5-acre garden atrium with thousands of plants and trees found across Florida. The atrium has distinct areas, each representing a famous Sunshine State region, including the Everglades, Key West and St. Augustine. Guests can wander through acres of this lush, 72-degree environment where they can see alligators in Gator Springs, as well as tarpon, redfish and other famous Florida fish (rescue fish) weighing up to 100 pounds swimming in an indoor, 161,000-gallon lagoon. Our indoor atrium also features a world of gourmet dining including fresh seafood at MOOR, aged steaks and fine wine at Old Hickory Steakhouse, and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine at Villa de Flora (first word pronounced like a country estate - ˈvi-lə).

For more information, go to this website.