Gasparilla International Film Festival Kicks Off This Week

Dozens of filmmakers from around the world will soon be in Tampa Bay. The Gasparilla International Film Festival starts this week!

This year's festival features 23 Feature Films, 50 Short Films, 5 Educational Panels, and 4 Parties. Plus, there's also a High School Film Competition where students will be competing to win more than $10,000 in new film equipment for their school.

The Gasparilla International Film Festival runs from March 23-26. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit GasparillaFilmFestival.com.