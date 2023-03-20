Watch Now
Gasparilla International Film Festival Kicks Off This Week

Dozens of filmmakers from around the world will soon be in Tampa Bay. The Gasparilla International Film Festival starts this week! It runs from March 23-26.
Posted at 8:01 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 08:01:55-04

Dozens of filmmakers from around the world will soon be in Tampa Bay. The Gasparilla International Film Festival starts this week!

This year's festival features 23 Feature Films, 50 Short Films, 5 Educational Panels, and 4 Parties. Plus, there's also a High School Film Competition where students will be competing to win more than $10,000 in new film equipment for their school.

The Gasparilla International Film Festival runs from March 23-26. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit GasparillaFilmFestival.com.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

