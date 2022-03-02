Watch
Gasparilla International Film Festival 2022

Posted at 9:49 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 09:49:38-05

Gasparilla International Film Festival president Tim Zehnder and local director James Blankenfeld discuss the 2022 festival (March 10th to March 13th). More information and tickets at www.gasparillafilm.com.

