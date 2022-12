The Gasparilla Bowl is back at Raymond James Stadium this Friday, December 23. With the game falling just one day before Christmas Eve, local businesses and fan groups have a unique opportunity to host holiday parties or family gatherings, including pre-game tailgate parties and stadium seating options.

This year's Gasparilla Bowl will be the first-ever SEC vs ACC matchup as the Mizzou Tigers take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

For more information, visit GasparillaBowl.com.