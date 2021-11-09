Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium

Fans are invited to join the invasion when the Gasparilla Bowl kicks off at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday, December 23, at 7 p.m. ET.

In addition to the action on the field, bowl week offers a variety of interactive events to get into the game-day spirit. From pep rallies to beachside celebrations, activities honor Tampa's Gasparilla Invasion, its rich waterfront and football in Florida.

Gasparilla Bowl tickets are on sale now starting at $13.75, making for affordable holiday fun. Get your tickets here.