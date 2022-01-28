Gasparilla 2022 Returns this Weekend

Gasparilla 2022 is back! The parade is this weekend! There are no limits on crowds or mask mandates, though Tampa Mayor Jane Castor urged attendees to practice “personal responsibility.”

Following last year’s canceled events, the 2022 Gasparilla parades will be ready for a swashbuckling good time. Pirate accents and eye patches will be aplenty and parking and traffic will be busy. Click here for everything you need to know about the annual throw-down.

We talk with Andrew W. Smith with the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla to learn more.

