Functional Father's Day Gifts

For Father’s Day gift ideas that go beyond ties and socks, we have some help from the mom who always has the best gift ideas - parenting contributor Carly Dorogi.

Products featured in segment:

eCreamery - ecreamery.com

Newton Crib Mattress - Use code MOMSDEAL35 for $35 off www.newtonbaby.com

Grill Eye Max - grilleye.com

Pocket Socks - 50% off with code FD50 www.pocketsocks.com

Sunday - $20 off with code MOMSDEAL20 www.getsunday.com

For more information & discounts, go to hellocapitalm.com

Discount codes at hellocapitalm.com

Facebook Link: IG @hellocapitalm.

