Functional Father's Day Gifts

Posted at 9:12 AM, Jun 11, 2021
For Father’s Day gift ideas that go beyond ties and socks, we have some help from the mom who always has the best gift ideas - parenting contributor Carly Dorogi.

Products featured in segment:

eCreamery - ecreamery.com
Newton Crib Mattress - Use code MOMSDEAL35 for $35 off www.newtonbaby.com
Grill Eye Max - grilleye.com
Pocket Socks - 50% off with code FD50 www.pocketsocks.com
Sunday - $20 off with code MOMSDEAL20 www.getsunday.com

