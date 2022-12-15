Fun Ways for Families to Keep Holiday Traditions, Joy Alive for Seniors

The holidays may be a hectic, emotionally charged time, but it also gives us an opportunity to focus on what’s really important in our lives. This year, we want to draw special attention to the senior community – many of whom can experience a case of the “holiday blues” or social isolation during the season. For them, the holidays can be a challenging time if they can’t be with their family or physically participate in some of the traditional activities they used to.

Dr. Alexis Abramson, a Lifestyle Gerontologist, author, and spokesperson for Comfort Keepers, joins us to talk about some fun ways for families to keep all the meaningful traditions, joy, and memories alive for seniors - whether they will be together this season or far apart.

For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.