Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Fun in the Sun Summer essentials

items.[0].videoTitle
Fun in the Sun Summer Essentials
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 09:15:07-04

Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss shares some of her favorite summer essentials.

For National Iced Tea Day on June 10th, Lipton has several new ways to enjoy iced tea including new powdered mixes and bottled herbal flavors.

Quest® Hero Protein Bars are known for their crispy, crunchy textural experiences and are now available in two new flavors: Cookies & Cream and Chocolate Coconut.

Get ready for summer travel with custom bags from Minted, the design marketplace of independent artists.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Sponsored by Limor Media.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com