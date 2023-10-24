Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Fun Ideas for Halloween Desserts with the Chef & the Baker

The Chef and the Baker join us with some fun ideas for Halloween desserts!
Posted at 1:03 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 13:03:48-04

The Chef and the Baker join us in our kitchen with some fun ideas for Halloween desserts!

For more information, visit ChefandtheBaker.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com