Fun Halloween Activities for the Whole Family

We're approaching the end of spooky season, but there's still some time for you and your family to enjoy all of the fun activities in the Tampa Bay area.

Laura Byrne, editor for Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine, joins us to break their favorite local events for kids:



Visit a pumpkin patch or corn maze! We're so lucky to be surrounded by farming communities for a chance to celebrate the season on the farm. There are also great pumpkin patches in the cities too to pick your perfect pumpkin!

We're so lucky to be surrounded by farming communities for a chance to celebrate the season on the farm. There are also great pumpkin patches in the cities too to pick your perfect pumpkin! The Theme Parks: Busch Gardens Spooktacular and ZooTampa's Creatures of the Night are perfect for families with kids of all ages--especially little ones.

Busch Gardens Spooktacular and ZooTampa's Creatures of the Night are perfect for families with kids of all ages--especially little ones. The Aquariums: The Florida Aquarium has 'Guppyween' on Sunday, October 30, and Monday, October 31 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., and Clearwater Marine Aquarium is celebrating 'Boos and Bubbles' Friday and Saturday evenings.

The Florida Aquarium has 'Guppyween' on Sunday, October 30, and Monday, October 31 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., and Clearwater Marine Aquarium is celebrating 'Boos and Bubbles' Friday and Saturday evenings. The museums: MOSI Monster Mash is happening Saturday. October 29 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and The Tampa Bay History Center has "A Night at the Museum" on Sunday, October 30 from 4 - 7 p.m. There are also the FREE community events like the 6th Annual Trick--or-Treat on Riverwalk and Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday, October 28 from 4 - 7 p.m. and Halloween on Central in St. Pete from noon - 5 p.m.

For more information, check out TampaBayParenting.com.