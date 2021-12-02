Fun Beauty Gifts on Trend this Year

It’s that time of year when we spoil those we love with gifts that say we care. Beauty expert Mickey Williams is here to share some fun beauty gifts that are on trend this year!

Whether it’s Hanukkah or Christmas we all are in search for the perfect gifts under $10 and who doesn’t love some skincare in their stocking? Check out these serums that have a cult following in the UK and now available in the US @Target.

Boots Ingredients Serums

PRICE: $8.99

SHOP: @Target

• Boots Ingredients is a cult favorite skincare brand in the UK – and now it’s available in the U.S. for the first time.

• All priced below $10, Boots Ingredients products have approachable, ingredient-led formulations that can be mixed and matched to suit skin’s ever-changing needs. To give the gift of a skincare routine refresh this holiday season try these two amazing serums:

• Boots Ingredients Collagen Serum: plant-derived collagen helps skin feel plumper and moisturized.

• Boots Ingredients Vitamin C Serum: helps skin look brighter, smoother and revitalized.

• These products – and other great skincare must-haves from Boots Ingredients are available at Target and Target.com.

Looking for a fabulous gift under $20 that is beyond fun and fabulous for the beauty-obsessed?

NAILS INC. Get Magnetized Nail Polish Duo

PRICE: $18

SHOP: @Sephora

Make your mani magnetized! All you need is the included magnet to customize your nails in minutes. Includes two shades: You Attract Me (gunmetal blue) and I’m In Charge (shimmering gold).

HOW TO USE

-Apply one coat of your favorite NAILS INC. base coat.

-Paint one coat of your magnetic shade of choice and allow it to fully dry.

-Paint a second layer of magnet polish and while it’s still wet hover over each nail, as close to the nail as possible, with the included magnet for ten to fifteen seconds.

-Watch as the polish reacts and changes with your movements.

-Finish with your favorite NAILS INC. topcoat for glossy results.

Price: $18, Available at Sephora.com

Jean Paul Gaultier La Belle EDP 2pc Set

Fragrance gift sets always play a big role in holiday gifting. We love everything about La Belle

PRICE: $121

SHOP: @Macys

Jean Paul Gaultier La Belle Eau de Parfum is a harmonious fusion of green pear, sensual jasmine, tonka bean and addictive vanilla. This intense Eau de Parfum from Gaultier's Garden is a forbidden blend of irresistibly enticing and radiant seductiveness. Allow yourself to be drawn into its wake.

GIFT SET INCLUDES:

Eau de Parfum, 3.4-oz.

Travel Spray, 0.34-oz.

We love this gift for anyone who just wants a better night sleep. We’ve never met a better sheet and it's on sale! Bonus!

PeachSkinSheets

PRICE: CYBER WEEK SALE until Dec. 5

All Colors $60 / $80 + free shipping

SHOP: @PeachSkinSheets.com

From $65 and with a 30-day money-back guarantee, The Original PeachSkinSheets® are an affordable risk if you've never tried them before. Once you sleep on them, you'll never be able to sleep on anything else! Each breathable sheet set comes with one Fitted Sheet (2 Fitted Sheets for Split King), one Flat Sheet, and two Pillowcases with European envelopes Closures (one Pillowcase for Twin). They feature a 1500 thread count level of luxurious softness, and are made of a high-performance, athletic grade Smart Fabric. This 21st-century fabric is designed to wick away moisture while regulating cool and warm body temperatures for a superior sleep experience. Fitted sheets are deep pockets with elastic all the way around and fit up to 18" thick mattresses such as memory foam, custom number and double pillow top.

There’s never anything wrong with giving the gift of jewelry. We love this small brand for the personalized plates and also their live-in Earrings.

MADE BY MARY Name Plates and Live in Earrings

SHOP: @madebymary.com

At Made by Mary, we create pieces as unique, beautiful, and special as your story. Though our jewelry is beautifully simple, each piece embodies what’s meaningful to you and connects you to your most precious memories, people, and milestones.

Paid for by Share the Glam