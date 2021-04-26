Fun at the Florida State Fair

The Florida State Fair is back! In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Florida State Fairgrounds is taking extra precautions to assure the health and safety of our employees and guests. It is our mission to keep guests and staff safe while also continuing to make your visit a memorable experience. The Florida State Fair COVID safety: Limited contact, face coverings are required indoor and outdoor, hand sanitizer stations all around the fair, temperature checks. Please see COVID 19 safety link provided for additional information.

The Florida State fairs runs April 22nd-May 2nd .

Tickets can be purchased on the Florida State Fair website.